Dricus du Plessis seemingly "growing on" fans in the aftermath of Sean Strickland's DM - "Chad energy is off the charts" 

Dricus du Plessis is seemingly "growing on" fans after receiving a DM from Sean Strickland.

The South African is set to take on Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship this weekend. Ahead of their fight, du Plessis was recently asked about receiving a DM from 'Tarzan' following their brawl at UFC 296.

'Stillknocks' spoke about how Strickland threatened to stab him if he ever brought up his childhood again and revealed that the UFC middleweight champion offered to take back his words as well. He had this to say during the recent UFC media day:

"There's nothing you can say that has any effect on me, like go crazy. Do you want to talk about me kissing dudes? I have more photos, they're online, I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality, have you seen my girl? I told him, 'You can say literally whatever you want.' But, I won't say anything about your childhood again."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Reacting to this, fans were quick to express their thoughts on the situation. While du Plessis was previously criticized for using Strickland's past to get on his nerves, the consensus seems to be shifting now. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Damn, bro really is Chad. He got Sean in his back pocket"

"I gotta say DDP is growing on me. Can't wait for this weekend."

"Chad energy is off the charts"

Dricus du Plessis reveals Sean Strickland tried to bite him during their UFC 296 brawl

As mentioned earlier, Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland were involved in an altercation while in attendance at UFC 296 last month. The brawl was a result of 'Stillknocks' bringing up Strickland's abusive father one day prior at the UFC 2024 seasonal presser.

While the two were quickly separated by security, It was later brought to light by Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach, Craig Jones, that the UFC middleweight champion tried to bite the South African fighter during the brawl. Speaking about it during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, du Plessis had this to say:

"I could feel something like that... I remember thinking, 'Did this guy try to bite me?' Because he was grabbing my head and pulling it down to the side, and I just shoved him to the floor, I guess that was the biting action. But no, I didn't have any marks. I think it was this [left] ear."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:40):