"Dude's juiced to the gills" - Matt Frevola dares Michael Chandler to fight, says Conor McGregor bout is a lost cause

Matt Frevola has hit his stride. Not only is 'The Steamrolla' on a three-fight win streak, but he is also on a run of three consecutive knockouts. He became the first man in all of the mixed martial arts to hand the previously undefeated Ottman Azaitar his first-ever loss.

Most memorably, however, Matt Frevola recently became the first person to crack Drew Dober's legendary chin under the UFC banner. In doing so, 'The Steamrolla' handed him only the second knockout of a 39-fight-long career. Now, he has thrown his name into the hat to face Michael Chandler.

It is no kept secret that the once anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is no longer set to take place, at least not this year. The Irishman's USADA troubles have gotten in the way, and Matt Frevola was not afraid to point this out in a callout video on his Twitter account.

First, he challenged rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett, before setting his sights on 'Iron', if 'The Baddy' wasn't up to the task. His words are as follows:

"But if you don't wanna sign on the line, I'm ready for Michael Chandler. McGregor ain't fighting. Dude's juiced to the gills, coked up, beating up girls. Michael Chandler, you could keep dreaming and not fighting, but guess who you can fight at MSG?"

Matt Frevola isn't the only lightweight to call for a bout against Michael Chandler. Arman Tsarukyan did so after his recent win over Joaquim Silva. But it is unlikely that 'Iron' will entertain either man as he hopes to fight McGregor, even if that fight only happens next year.

What is the beef between Matt Frevola and Paddy Pimblett?

Paddy Pimblett is one of several fighters the UFC hopes will bear the superstar torch in Conor McGregor's absence. Unfortunately, 'The Baddy' is yet to even crack the top 15 at lightweight. Worse still, his previous win over Jared Gordon was regarded as a robbery by many.

Many see him as an easy matchup and Frevola branded him a coward for allegedly avoiding his callouts. When Pimblett finally responded, he seemed open to the idea of a fight with 'The Steamrolla' and described him as the easiest path into the top 15. As they do with McGregor's return, fans will await Pimblett's.

