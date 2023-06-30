"Dude works so damn hard man" - Fans forget Sean Strickland the talker as sparring footage showcases true dedication

Sean Strickland will take on Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 48 this Saturday, July 1.

'Tarzan' has become one of the most outlandish and controversial fighters in the promotion over recent years. But ahead of his bout this weekend, Strickland reminded MMA fans exactly why he is ranked at No.7 in the middleweight division.

Sean Strickland uploaded a vlog of his final sparring session ahead of this weekend's UFC card, showcasing the level of skill and hard work that is demanded of the best fighters in the world. 'Tarzan' previewed his main event matchup and said:

"Now it's time to sit on my a** and not eat for a couple of days. Last war day, body is nice and sore. I feel good man, now I'm just trying to get the head right to go try to kill a man for 25 minutes..."

Sean Strickland gave fans a clear reminder that he isn't in the world's biggest MMA promotion because he can talk, and they reacted by praising the middleweight contender's work ethic.

"we can say many things about Sean but what I will say is when hes in the gym working hes a freaking beast. Dude works so damn hard man, spars more than any other fighter I can think of. Good luck on Saturday brother"

"LETS GO SEAN. Go bring home another W man. All that hard work will pay off regardless of how you choose to train. I honestly think it’s cool you spar so close to the fight"

"Just a glimpse in the life of a man who choices war! Guys don’t let him fool you he’s an incredible human being… He just shares a perspective many of us think all the time; we just don’t have the Nuts to say it"

Sean Strickland fires shots at Israel Adesanya for representing China during kickboxing days

Israel Adesanya competed in kickboxing prior to his days as an MMA fighter, and 'The Last Stylebender' spent a large portion of his kickboxing career fighting in China.

Adesanya used to represent China during his kickboxing career, and Sean Strickland has now fired shots at the Nigerian-Kiwi.

During his pre-fight press conference, Strickland juxtaposed Adesanya's recent beef with Dricus du Plessis with the middleweight champion's time in China:

"Is that real when he says look at the color of my skin? Did that really happen? Is that real? This f**king clown, this f**king loser, bro. They need to revoke your black card, bro. I don’t even look at you like a black man. I look at you like the f**king Chinese."

