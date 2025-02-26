"Dustin been having good takes lately" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier gives his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently previewed a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Ad

Speaking to Helen Yee earlier this month, Poirier gave a brutally honest take on a hypothetical bout. 'The Diamond' believes the featherweight champion has a chance with his superior boxing if he deals with the takedowns.

However, he also acknowledged that Makhachev is constantly improving, which he experienced during their fight at UFC 302. Moreover, the 36-year-old pointed out the lightweight champion's size would be too much for Topuria.

Poirier said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I mean, if he can stop the takedowns, I think his boxing is better than Islam's. I think he's a bigger puncher. Islam's technique is getting a lot better on the feet. He's kind of crafty and elusive. When I fought him, you know, he fought at a weird range. But I think the size difference is just too much."

Ad

Trending

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:24):

Ad

Fight fans flocked to Yee's Instagram post to share their reactions on Poirier's take. One fan commented:

"Dustin been having good takes lately"

Siding with Topuria, a fan commented:

"Ilia will win this one. Great interview Helen"

Another fan supported Makhachev, commenting:

"Makhachev just too good"

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image courtesy - @ helenyeesports on Instagram]

llia Topuria's reign as featherweight champion will end when the bell rings for the UFC 314 main event title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Having vacated the title for a lightweight move, Topuria's next fight is not official, though Dustin Poirier is one of the names in the rumor mill.

Ad

Dustin Poirier gives honest take on Islam Makhachev's potential at welterweight and middleweight

Islam Makhachev has been vocal about his ambition to become a double champion. Unfortunately, his friend Belal Muhammad being the welterweight kingpin has put a wrench in the plan.

Interestingly, Muhammad is confident that the Dagestani fighter could become the middleweight champion.

Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts about the matter in the aforementioned interview with Helen Yee. 'The Diamond' is confident in his former adversary's potential to become the welterweight champion. However, he doubted Makhachev fulfilling his aspirations in the middleweight division.

Ad

Poirier said:

"I think he would do really well at 170. (At) 185, the guys are just too big, you know? The guys are just too big. Islam's a big guy. He can fight at 170 for sure. He can become the champion at 170, I believe. But 185 is pushing it, I think." (3:43 onwards in the aforementioned video)

In his last outing inside the octagon, Islam Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano in the first round of the UFC 311 main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.