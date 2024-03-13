Dustin Poirier discusses Joe Rogan's commentary during his UFC 299 fight, Andrew Tate arrested again, Jake Gyllenhaal praises Conor McGregor, and more

Dustin Poirier recently discussed his victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 and expressed relief at returning to the win column. Elsewhere, controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania once again due to active UK warrants.

Dustin Poirier shocked at Joe Rogan's commentary during Benoit Saint Denis fight at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about his exciting showdown against Benoit Saint Denis last weekend and expressed his dismay at certain things Joe Rogan said as UFC commentator.

After weathering a storm against 'God Of War' in the first round, Poirier secured a stunning knockout in the second screen to redeem his brutal loss against Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at UFC 291.

During a post-win interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier called out Rogan for his commentary, which suggested that 'The Diamond' was getting tired during the fight. He said:

"I rewatched the fight last night with my wife when we got back to Louisiana. Joe Rogan said I was exhausted, said I was tired like five times. Bro, I do not get tired. I have some of the best cardio in this fight s**t that we do. Like I can go 25 minutes hard, cracking the whole time. I can’t believe that he said that.”

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (10:05):

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate face serious charges in the UK, arrested in Romania again

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have been arrested by the Romanian authorities once again after the UK issued an arrest warrant for them. The two brothers were accused by the Bedfordshire authorities of heinous sexual crimes involving human trafficking and assault.

The Tate brothers were previously arrested in December 2022 by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit on allegations of rape, trafficking, and conspiracy to form a criminal syndicate. While they deny all the charges, the two have been handed a flying ban that prevents them from leaving the country.

Their latest arrest seemingly stems from a 2012 suit filed by victims who accused Andrew Tate and his brother of sexually exploiting them on UK soil. A representative of the Tate brothers issued a statement regarding their arrest, which read:

"This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled. They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence... As the Bucharest court of appeal convenes today, the Tate brothers are still hopeful that the court will consider the broader implications of this case and its potential impact on justice and due process." [H/T TheGuardian.com]

Chael Sonnen casts doubt over potential Ilia Topuria vs. Sean O'Malley fight

UFC icon Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley potentially facing featherweight king Ilia Topuria in a super fight in Spain. Regardless of how exciting the matchup may sound to fans, Sonnen doesn't think the bout will materialize.

O'Malley recently defeated Marlon Vera in their rematch at UFC 299 and redeemed his only career loss. In the aftermath, he made it clear he wanted to fight Topuria, whose popularity sky-rocketed after his incredible title win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. However, Sonnen doesn't see it happening.

In a recent YouTube video, 'The American Gangster' explained why he didn't think the two champions would face each other and said:

"If Topuria and Sean can get going after each other in just the right way before anybody else interrupts, they could build some real headway. I don't think that's going to happen. I think that Sean is going to fight Merab [Dvalishvili] and I don't at all think that O'Malley and Topuria are going to [fight] at all."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:15):

Logan Paul claims he turned down Mike Tyson fight offer, Jake Paul dismisses brother's statements

YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul recently claimed that he was offered a fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson but turned it down due to age-related reasons. However, Jake Paul refuted his elder brother's claims and explained why he was the only option for the 57-year-old Tyson.

During a recent IMPAULSIVE episode, 'The Maverick' stated:

"For both Mike and Jake, the bag. I don't know if you can say no ... I said no to fighting Mike Tyson, and I was offered [to fight], but on Netflix and not for a biga** bag. I was just like, 'Oh, this could be a real fight'... I have been asked before, 'Do you think you can beat Mike Tyson?' My answer was, and will be, yes. I just think he's too old, bro, and it's just crazy, he's senile."

While Paul claimed to have been offered a fight against the boxing legend, his younger brother doesn't believe it to be true. During a recent stream with Adin Ross, 'The Problem Child' stated:

"Yeah, which is also not true. 'Cause we're the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson, so I don't know why he [Logan Paul] would say that... Mike Tyson wasn't offering people deals, so I don't know what he's talking about. I don't know."

Jake Gyllenhaal praises UFC star Conor McGregor's "humility" throughout 'Road House' filming process

Hollywood veteran Jake Gyllenhaal recently discussed his upcoming film with Conor McGregor and praised the former two-division UFC champion for being humble throughout the production process.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gyllenhaal recalled filming with the Irishman and spoke about how they shared their knowledge of acting and mixed martial arts to make sure their film was on point. He said:

"I came to the fight game as bringing movies there, and I thought it was a fantastic response. It was super fun. I think we all had great respect for the fight game. Same thing with Conor when he came to the movie set. He came in and said, ‘I’m a white belt. I’m here to learn. I don’t know anything about making movies or acting, and I want to learn.’ That type of humility in that space, I tried to bring the same way in the opposite end. I don’t know that much about the fight game. I have great respect for it, and I wanted to learn.”

Catch Jake Gyllenhaal's comments below (2:27):

