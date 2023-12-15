"Dustin Poirier's b**ch filter" - Fans troll Conor McGregor over alleged use of filter in recent picture termed "gorgeous" by the Irishman

Conor McGregor is arguably the UFC's biggest pay-per-view star and one of the most popular fighters on social media. Coupled with the massive outpour of support he has been getting for his potential presidential bid, one would think fight fans would never turn against 'The Notorious.'

Well, that doesn't seem to be the case.

A recent Instagram post from former two-division champion has gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons. McGregor's picture titled 'Team gorgeous' looks like it has had some enhancements done to it.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the fighter used a filter on the picture.

The ever-cheeky MMA fan base didn't let the opportunity slide and laid down the proverbial fire on their beloved superstar.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@brianbudu wrote:

"Dustin Poirier's b***h filter."

@johnlrd wrote:

"Lol, team filtered. 😂"

@_tommygun52ac_ added:

"Filter make[s] you soft my man."

@zaurhastom wrote:

"Who the fook made that filter?"

@captn_murica_ noted:

"The craziest filter of all time… My dude [is] looking like a wax statue."

@colby_loosha opined:

"Bro really thinks he is fooling us. 😂"

@fogtrike speculated:

"Did you recently get plastic surgery? You look different."

@crea.tivegym joked:

"Who the fook is that guy? Save some filters for the rest of us."

@albancuku wrote:

"This definitely isn't the face of the fight game."

@mcrentz wrote:

"Plastic surgery or a goofy filter?"

When Conor McGregor accepted he was the most handsome MMA fighter

Whether or not Conor McGregor uses filters on his photos, in 2014, a reporter quizzed 'The Notorious' on whether his popularity stems from his dashing good looks.

During a media interaction for UFC 178, the Irishman was asked whether he considers himself the best-looking MMA fighter. Although McGregor was initially reluctant to give a straight answer, he eventually let up and said:

"I say I'd be up there. I don't really think about that, it is not really something that I think about... but best looking? F**k it, I'll take it; why not? If you want to give it to me, I'll take it. Give me a plaque, and celebrate. No problem."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (2:34):

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a nasty injury during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. He is expected to make his octagon return sometime in 2024 against Michael Chandler.