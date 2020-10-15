Dustin Poirier says he is ready to fight Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier suffered a third-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC Lightweight Title matchup in September of last year. Poirier subsequently returned to the Octagon earlier this year, defeating Dan Hooker via unanimous decision.

Poirier’s fight against Hooker was lauded by MMA fans and experts as one of the most entertaining fights of the year.

Following his victory over Hooker in the month of June, Poirier has lately expressed his desire to compete against rivals such as Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier was scheduled to face Nate Diaz at UFC 230 back in 2018. However, The Diamond withdrew from their fight owing to a hip injury issue.

Although the bout between Poirier and Diaz didn’t come to fruition, both fighters have been considerably vocal regarding their canceled fight, blaming one another for avoiding the bout.

Diaz’s most recent MMA bout came against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November of last year, with the former suffering a TKO loss to Gamebred and coming up short in his bid to win the BMF Title.

Diaz was rumored to be facing Masvidal in a rematch for the BMF Title. Alternatively, Diaz also alluded to the possibility that he could compete against archrival Conor McGregor to complete the trilogy between the two.

McGregor has been lobbying for a fight against Dustin Poirier. UFC and The Diamond seemingly prepared to make the McGregor vs. Poirier rematch come to fruition.

However, Diaz isn't too pleased with this rematch as ripped into both McGregor and Poirier. He recently took to his official social media account and claimed that he had beaten both McGregor and Poirier.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting ... pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Although Diaz did defeat McGregor via submission at UFC 196, the fact remains that Diaz has never competed against Poirier. The Diamond has now hit back at Diaz and said he is ready to fight him.

Dustin Poirier says Nate Diaz never beat him in a fight

The Diamond opened up the tweet by Nate Diaz on this on the Ariel Helwani show and said he is open to a fight against The Stockton Slugger. The Diamond stated:

“He did beat Conor, he didn’t beat me… If he wants to fight, let’s go. I’ll slap him up.”

The Diamond offers Nate Diaz a Stockton salute 👋



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/itBJkNYgUm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

Could a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz fight take place next year?

The consensus in the MMA community is that Dustin Poirier’s next fight will indeed be against none other than Conor McGregor.

On the other hand, with Jorge Masvidal potentially fighting Colby Covington next, the belief is that Diaz wouldn’t compete until next year.

That, in turn, could result in Poirier facing Diaz after the former’s fight against McGregor.

Which fighter do you think would walk away victorious in a potential matchup between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comments.