Dustin Poirier wants UFC title fight next, Deontay Wilder to return in June, Merab Dvalishvili becomes US citizen: MMA News Roundup

Dustin Poirier wants the next UFC lightweight title shot, Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang in the works for this summer and Merab Dvalishvili becomes a US citizen.

Find out more details in today's (March 23) Sportskeed daily news roundup.

#3 Dustin Poirier believes he deserves to be next in line for a UFC lightweight title shot

Dustin Poirier believes his recent body of work in the UFC is more than deserving of facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title next.

'The Diamond' recently picked up a victory against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 298, knocking out the Frenchman in the second round of their clash. Following Poirier's latest win, Makhachev went on record to state that he wants to face the American next.

While some fans have been critical of the idea, as Poirier has lost to both Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, the Louisana native is confident he has earned the right for another shot at UFC gold.

Speaking with USA Today Sports, Poirier stated:

"I've done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than [Islam Makhachev] has. I've been around a long time. I was doing this before it was cool and I'm still here. I'm still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world and I hope he's next."

Catch Poirier's comments here (0:40):

#2 Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang boxing bout in the works for this summer

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are reportedly finalizing the details for a showdown set to take place on June 1. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both Wilder and Zhang are heading into the fight coming off a loss to Joseph Parker in recent months, and both are seeking to make a statement to shake up the top of the division once again.

First reported by combat sports journalist Mike Coppinger, Wilder vs. Zhang will likely feature on the undercard of the upcoming Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol bout.

Check out the tweet here:

#1 Merab Dvalishvili becomes US citizen

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has announced that he has been granted his official United States citizenship.

'The Machine', who was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, first moved to New York City twelve years ago when he was 21. He still resides in the city as well as in Las Vegas, as he trains with both Syndicate MMA and Serra Longo Fight Team.

The 33-year-old announced the news about his citizenship on social media and noted that his desire to become a US citizen was due to the opportunities that living in America has provided him.

Dvalishvili did make a special mention of his birth country, however, stating that his "heart would always be in Georgia."

Check out the Instagram post here: