Dustin Poirier wins fans' hearts granting 17-year-old cancer survivor's wish of spending a day with him

Dustin Poirier is currently scheduled to face Justin Gaethje in the headline bout of UFC 291 in two weeks' time. Their clash will be a rematch of their action-packed fight from 2018, which won Fight of the Year honors. Furthermore, their matchup will be contested for the now vacant 'BMF' title.

Poirier, who is known for being a charitable individual, recently melted the hearts of fans by making cancer survivor Alden Cary's wish of spending a day with him at American Top Team come true. The 17-year-old is part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Make-A-Wish recently granted a wish to Alden Cary, a 17-year-old from Davidson, North Carolina that has battled cancer. His wish was to meet Dustin Poirier. Dustin and other members of ATT spent the day with Alden recently.

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to inform UFC fans of Dustin Poirier's recent action, leading to an outpour of support and admiration for 'The Diamond'.

In the thread under Helwani's tweet, one fan said:

"If you still hate on @DustinPoirier at this point you a wrongen...that dude is a straight-up top-tier class act and human being. Never pulled as hard for someone as my dood he deserves his flowers."

Another fan pointed out that they were present for the meetup, writing:

"I was there. Dustin was great, and Alden makes me incredibly proud. The full segment airs Tuesday on SportsCenter."

What led to Dustin Poirier's infamous beef with Conor McGregor?

The first meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took place during the Irishman's legendary featherweight run. Ahead of their clash, 'The Diamond' expressed intense dislike for 'The Notorious' due to his constant trash talk. Things, however, seemed to change ahead of their rematch years later.

Ahead of UFC 257, things were civil between the pair. In the fight, Poirier emerged victorious with a second-round TKO. McGregor had promised to make a $500,000 donation to his foe's The Good Fight Foundation. The donation, however, was never made.

Poirier's decision to call McGregor out on the matter in public sparked a dispute. They fought again in UFC 264, which the Irishman also lost. This led to death threats and family being dragged into their feud.