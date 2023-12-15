Ebanie Bridges joins fans in reacting to Paige VanZant's "stunning" white-and-silver swimsuit reel

Former UFC star Paige VanZant set the temperature soaring with her latest social media post, which even elicited a reaction from former IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges.

It's no secret that VanZant is among the most popular personalities in the adult content creation world and has made her mark as a top-rated creator on the subscription-based content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

In her latest Instagram post, Paige VanZant posted a short video of herself in a white and silver swimsuit and, as expected, sent fans into a frenzy. Ebanie Bridges was among those who flocked to her post's comments section to express their admiration.

The Australian boxer reacted to the post with a series of emojis and posted:

"😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😍😍😍"

One fan wrote:

"So stunning you blocked the sun."

Another fan asked:

"Are you kidding me?

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant competed in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight division from 2013 to 2020. She racked up a 9-4 record in the promotion before signing with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) in August 2020. The 29-year-old lost both of her bare-knuckle boxing bouts and hasn't competed since her last fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.

When Ebanie Bridges teased a collaboration with Paige VanZant on OnlyF*ns

Earlier this year, Ebanie Bridges opened up about potentially collaborating with Paige VanZant on a project that would be available exclusively on OnlyF*ns. Like VanZant, the former IBF women's bantamweight champion is widely known for her online ventures and has made her mark in the exclusive content-sharing industry.

In a Q&A session on Instagram in July, Bridges revealed that she planned to link up with '12 Gauge' soon and hoped the two women could work on a "secret" project. She said:

"We were actually talking about that [a collaboration]. We were trying to organize it, but she got really busy, and I moved so many things. Hopefully, we can get back on track because I would love to collab with Paige VanZant. That would be f*****g sexy." [h/t dailymail.co.uk]

Earlier this month, Ebanie Bridges went up against Miyo Yoshida at the Chase Center in California. Yoshida emerged victorious via unanimous decision after ten rounds and was crowned the new IBF women's bantamweight champion.

Apart from competing as a professional boxer, Bridges also serves as a coach for fellow OnlyF*ns influencer Elle Brooke.