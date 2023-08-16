Ebanie Bridges responds to Conor McGregor photos, Leon Edwards UFC future revealed, Andrew Tate reveals his bank accounts are closed: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Ebanie Bridges and her comments on Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin as well as the UFC's potential plans for Leon Edwards. Also, fans react to Andrew Tates' bank accounts being closed.

#1. Ebanie Bridges talks Dee Devlin following photos with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor made headlines last weekend when he appeared at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing fight. The Irishman watched on from ringside before he entered the ring after the bout to promote his Forged Irish Stout.

'The Notorious' also caused rumors to swell about his relationship status with Dee Devlin as he arrived to the arena in the arms of multiple women, including OnlyF*ns star and boxer Ebanie Bridges.

Images of the pair cozied up together went viral, with much of the sentiment directed towards McGregor's partner Dee Devlin and how she may have been feeling.

Following the fight, Bridges spoke to Boxing King Media to give her thoughts on the situation. 'The Blonde Bomber' stated it was entirely for promotion and nothing more. She said:

“It’s all about promotion, he’s a smart businessman and he always makes smart business moves..he reached out to me and said do you want to be a part of the team, be a part of the Forged army and partner up with me and help promote his stout…and what better way to promote than to get pictures with the Blonde Bomber at the Anthony Joshua fight wearing your gear and it worked didn’t it because we’ve broken the Internet again and everyone’s talking about it…It’s just business”

Check out more of Bridges' reaction here.

#2. Michael Bisping drops bombshell regarding UFC's plans for Leon Edwards

Michael Bisping dropped a potential bombshell on Twitter this week after he revealed he would be interviewing former UFC interim welterweight champ Colby Covington.

'Chaos' is rumored to be the next man to face Leon Edwards for the 170lb title after he returned to UFC screens as the back-up fighter for Edwards' trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman.

Following 'Rocky's' victory, Dana White revealed the plan is for Covington vs. Edwards to be next. As of yet, however, nothing has been confirmed.

That was until Bisping took to Twitter, where he seemingly suggested that the fight is close to being announced. He responded to a fan who asked if the fight was official. The UFC Hall of Famer wrote:

"Not to my knowledge but heavily rumoured."

Expand Tweet

#3. Fans react to Andrew Tate's bank accounts being closed

Andrew Tate recently updated fans about his financial situation, revealing that he currently doesn't have a bank account.

'Cobra' responded to a tweet of his from four years ago, where he stated his favourite app on his phone was his banking app, as he liked to move money between his accounts just because he could.

Tate added that he currently doesn't have an account and is contemplating downloading the iconic phone game 'Snake'. He wrote:

"Wrote this 4 years ago. I don't have banks anymore they closed them all :( Guess I'll download snake."

Expand Tweet

Several fans reacted to the post, with one fan hilariously asking if he now keeps his money in his bed.

"You keep all your cash under a big ass mattress?"

Another fan wrote:

"It’s basically impossible to get my freaking bank account back completely. I am broke anyway so doesn’t matter."

Check out more reactions here.