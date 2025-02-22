"Eddie Hearn had to settle for a thumbs up" - Fans react as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua reunite at The Last Crescendo ringside

Combat sports fans voiced their opinions after witnessing Oleksandr Usyk exchanging courtesy with his former rival, Anthony Joshua, at The Last Crescendo boxing event. One highlighted how Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, chose a different method than others to greet Usyk.

Usyk and Joshua have shared the boxing ring two times with 'The Cat' getting his hand raised on both occasions. Joshua stepped inside the ring as the WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion for the first encounter against Usyk. However, his Ukrainian rival won via unanimous decision to claim all four titles.

The second installment of the Usyk-Joshua rivalry packed much more drama than the first encounter. However, Joshua failed to reclaim his lost titles as he endured a split-decision defeat this time. 'AJ' expressed his disgust with a few strong actions after the fight. But he buried the hatchet and complimented Usyk's victory in the end.

A recent X update from @ringmagazine showcased Usyk shaking hands with Joshua and the noteworthy personalities attending The Last Crescendo upon his arrival at the venue.

The post garnered a plethora of comments from fans along with one of them pointing out how the courtesy exchange between Usyk and Hearn happened with a thumbs up instead of a handshake. The comment read:

"Eddie Hearn had to settle for a thumbs up"

Others penned:

"Get up when you're shaking the Undisputed’s hand."

"AJ doesnt even get up [while] shaking a man's hand"

"Usyk has a future in Hollywood."

Check out more reactions:

Fan reactions to @ringmagazine's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

Anthony Joshua threw two title belts out of the ring after his second loss against Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in both of their in-ring encounters. Joshua had no objections in accepting his first loss sportingly. But the UK native lost his cool after the decision for the second bout was announced.

The judges scored the contest 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 in favor of Usyk, declaring him the winner via spilt-decision. However, Joshua saw himself as the rightful victor of the fight and hence retaliated with a strong action.

Joshua took two out of the four belts awarded to Usyk from one of his teammates and threw them out of the ring with a few cuss words to protest his loss.

Check out Joshua's action below (1:21):

