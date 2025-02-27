"Eggscuse me?" - Fans react as Chris Eubank Jr. is set to face punishment for slapping Conor Benn with an egg

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn had a heated altercation during a recent press conference faceoff, with potential consequences on the horizon. The incident, which saw Eubank Jr. hit Benn with an egg, has prompted the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to step in.

Ad

In this situation, the BBBofC can put conditions on Eubank Jr's license or even outright withdraw it if they so choose. Other potential punishments could include fines and suspensions.

The first Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn press conference occurred Tuesday evening in Manchester. While the clash is still months away, it appears the two fighters are ready to square off now. The reason behind Eubank Jr.'s use of the egg is presumably Benn's previous claims that egg consumption led to drug test issues, which caused their 2022 fight to be canceled.

Ad

Trending

X users expressed mixed reactions to the BBBofC's decision to intervene in the egg-related scuffle. While some agreed with the intervention, others found it to be silly.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

@leonardiusmax wrote:

"Eggscuse me?"

@AccordToBoxing posted:

"Oh come on!! [crying laughing emojis]"

@king0scots1 quipped:

"Eubank still owns the Internet a day on [crying laughing emoji]"

[Images Courtesy: @ringmagazine thread on X]

Check out the news regarding BBBofC preparing to punish Chris Eubank Jr. below

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn, and the fallout of egg gate

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's recent altercation continues to be a hot topic. The repercussions of the incident have extended beyond the potential BBBofC penalties.

Eubank Jr. and Benn were initially scheduled for a roundtable faceoff to be broadcast on DAZN. However, that plan was scrapped entirely following the egg-smashing incident.

Ad

Chris Eubank Jr. might face issues leading up to his April 26 clash with Conor Benn, as outlined by BBBofC's Robert Smith. In a statement to The Ring, Smith said:

"We're obviously disappointed he did such a silly thing. He struck Conor which was inappropriate, it was irresponsible. We'll deal with that at the hearing when we call for a hearing. We'll get one in as soon as we can possibly get it on.

Ad

"I can't speculate [on punishment]. There's lots of things they can do, they can withdraw licenses, they can fine, they can suspend, they can put conditions on licenses."

The United Kingdom native is set for a second press conference against Benn today at Spurs Stadium.

Despite the initial scuffle and the canceled DAZN broadcast, there is confidence that this press conference will proceed as planned. Robert Smith's statement to The Ring reinforced this optimism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.