"Either retirement or fighting Jake Paul" - Fans react as boxing legend Canelo Alvarez teases major announcement regarding fighting career

Undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is set to make a major announcement regarding his career tomorrow.

According to IFL TV, Alvarez will issue a statement at 6 p.m GMT time (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"CANELO TO MAKE 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT' ON TUESDAY Canelo Alvarez will make a 'major announcement' regarding his career at 12pm Mexico time (6pm GMT) tomorrow."

Fans speculated on the potential news that Alvarez would relay, with some predicting retirement while others also believe a fight against YouTuber-turned boxer-Jake Paul is imminent:

"Either retirement or fighting jake paul"

"Leaving PBC or Crawford announcement"

"Definitely going to say he’s retiring."

"Possibly a hint or a plan to retire. This being his last year in boxing. 2 fights left. Bud and Benavidez."

"Relinquishing his British title"

Terence Crawford and David Benavidez were some of the fighters that fans named as possible opponents for Alvarez's next fight.

Fans also had some hilarious guesses, some quite unserious, as to what the announcement may entail. Some even referenced his loss against Dimitry Bivol in 2022:

"Is he becoming a YouTuber?"

"That He's a natural brunette and has been dying it ginger all the time"

"He's going to admit he got beaten fair and square by bivol and it wasn't even close ."

Fans comments on Alvarez's possible announcement tomorrow. [via X]

Timothy Bradley compares Jaime Munguia with Canelo Alvarez - "Epitome of Mexican-style boxing"

Former Hall of Fame boxer Timothy Bradley ripped into Canelo Alvarez by comparing him to his rising compatriot Jaime Munguia.

The undefeated Munguia is only 27 years old and holds the WBC silver super middleweight championship. In his most recent win, he dismantled former Alvarez opponent John Ryder with the 34th knockout victory of his career.

Bradley praised Munguia for his relationship with his fans and for embodying the Mexican-style of boxing. In an interview with ProBox TV, he said:

“Munguia is everything Canelo Alvarez wishes he was with the fans. I’m letting y’all know right now, he is the epitome of Mexican style boxing. This dude is never in a dull fight. Always entertaining, you know. He is – I’ll take some of yours, let me see if you can take some of mine. That’s the way, that’s his mindset.”

