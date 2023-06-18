"Elbowman wouldn't do anything" - KSI's "I'd knock" current version of Floyd Mayweather comment summons a swarm of trolls

KSI has made a bold prediction that he can knock out Floyd Mayweather and fans did not let him hear the end of it.

'The Nightmare' is unbeaten in the boxing ring as a YouTube boxer, despite fighting a professional boxer and other celebrity boxers. Mayweather, on the other hand, retired from the sport professionally in 2017 but still fights exhibition matches all over the world, calling them 'legal bank robberies'. The British YouTuber recently claimed, during a SidePlus podcast that he would knock the American out.

"Floyd will have enough timing to beat KSI when he’s 90."

"Floyd will have enough timing to beat KSI when he's 90."

Another user poked fun at KSI's recent elbow knockout controversy, saying:

"elbowman wouldnt do anything"

One user gave the Brit credit for not being as 'delusional' as the Paul brothers:

"At least he said "In his prime I have would have no chance." Instead of jumping up and down going "I got your career" like cringe Logan and Jake Paul."

"At least he said "In his prime I have would have no chance." Instead of jumping up and down going "I got your career" like cringe Logan and Jake Paul."

One user accused the Brit of using illegal punches throughout his career:

"90% of all the punches KSI has landed thruout his “boxing” career have been illegal strikes lmao . Bro needs to learn how to box first"

"90% of all the punches KSI has landed thruout his "boxing" career have been illegal strikes lmao . Bro needs to learn how to box first"

"Damn I didint know that we came back to April fools"

"This is getting ridiculous now"

KSI reveals he sang his song at his childhood friend Miniminter's wedding

KSI's closest friend Simon Minter, better known as his online persona Miniminter, got married to his longtime girlfriend Talia Mar recently. The pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy and all the Sidemen were at the wedding. 'The Nightmare' being one of Minter's closest friends put on a performance of his song Lamborghini at the wedding and the crowd loved it. The YouTuber revealed why he sang the song:

"I felt like it was right because we were in Italy and Lamborghini is an Italian car."

He added:

"It's funny, I was looking at some of the faces of the older people, they had no clue what was going on."

'The Nightmare' also revealed that he had to censor the obscene words in the song since families from both sides were present in the crowd. However, his brother Deji and close friend Randolph did not censor the words according to Vikkstar.

