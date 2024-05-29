"Elbows without restrictions are nasty" - Fans terrified of Jo Nattawut's unstoppable offense against George Mann

Kickboxing superstar 'Smokin'' Jo Nattatwut is much more dangerous than he looks after unleashing the elbows against George Mann during their Muay Thai brawl at ONE: Heart of the Lion.

Going into the bout, the Thai striker had a lot to prepare for both mentally and physically when he went up against his 6-foot-4 rival in 2018.

The Scottish giant was by no means an easy target. He used his long legs very well, becoming a thorn in Nattawut's side in the opening round of their featherweight bout with strong roundhouse kicks and foot teeps.

It would've looked like a different fight for Nattawut if he hadn't adjusted his approach in the next two rounds. The Thai warrior charged forward to the very end, closing the distance to land the power punches, body kicks, knees and eventually, the elbows.

Wobbling the Scotsman in the third round with a superb combination, 'Smokin' Jo mounted on the damage using the elbows, leaving Mann with an enormous hematoma on the side of his face at the end of the night.

Before 'Smokin'' Jo challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 on June 7, watch his unstoppable offense against George Mann below:

"I have more time to prepare" - Jo Nattawut will be at 100% capacity when he rematches Tawanchai for the featherweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 167

It's true, Jo Nattawut has a repuation of taking fights on short notice. Win or lose, the Thai warrior is game for anybody, anywhere and anytime.

He proved to be a lethal fighter to Tawanchai when they first collided in a kickboxing bout last year at ONE Fight Night 15. Nattawut had replaced Superbon who got injured mere weeks before the world title challenge against Tawanchai.

If Nattawut had a bit more time preparing for and studying for Tawanchai, the outcome may have looked different.

Speaking to Sportsmanor ahead of ONE 167, Nattawut explained:

"In the first fight, I think it was so much harder because I took the fight on short notice. But for this one, I have a full camp. And if I have a full camp, I have more time to prepare and bring a better game."

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena in Bangkok and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.