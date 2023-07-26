Elias Mahmoudi promises fireworks for ONE Fight Night 13 return: “I’m coming for war”

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Elias Mahmoudi makes his return to the circle for the first time in over two years.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Algerian striker has two statements in mind.

Whilst his primary motivation is to secure the win at all costs in order to move up the rankings in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, he has been gone for a long time. With that in mind, Mahmoudi is coming to remind everyone of what they can expect from him each and every time he steps inside the ring.

Facing off against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, the 25-year-old has a great opportunity on his hands to take out the last man to challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the world championship.

With a lifetime of experience under his belt, having started his training at his family gym at the age of five, Mahmoudi knows that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Looking to replicate the success that has made him a multi-time champion elsewhere, he has produced two victories inside the circle to date and is aiming to secure his third on the biggest stage he has had yet.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Elias Mahmoudi spoke about his mindset going into his ONE Championship return and what he hopes to demonstrate to fans all around the world:

“It is indeed a great pleasure for me to return to the action, and as usual, I’m coming for war.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.