Fans have suggested various opponents for Takeru Segawa’s ONE Championship debut.

Earlier this year, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shockingly announced that Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru joined the promotion. Since then, fans have dreamed about several must-see matchups for the 32-year-old.

ONE recently asked fans for their opinions by sharing a video on Instagram of Takeru training with the following caption:

"Takeru is CRISP 💥 Who should the Japanese striking star face FIRST on the ONE stage? 👀"

Fans went to the comment section and mentioned several potential opponents for Takeru Segawa’s highly-anticipated ONE debut:

“Rodtang 🔥🔥🔥”

“Akimoto or Khalilov”

“@iliasennahachi make it happen ONE!!”

“feed him taiki naito or walter goncalves then give him the title shot against rodtang 🙌🙌”

“How about vs @iliasennahachi 🔥👊💰.”

“Rodtang🔥”

The most commonly mentioned opponent for Takeru Segawa is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Fans have been clamoring for a fight between the Japanese sensation and the Thai superstar, but their timelines might not match up. Therefore, Takeru might take on someone else before facing ‘The Iron Man.’

It’s unclear when Takeru will make his ONE Championship debut. With that said, Chatri Sityodtong has continued to tease his first fight being next year in Tokyo, Japan. There’s still hope he will fight inside the legendary Tokyo Dome.

When did Takeru Segawa last fight?

Over the past two years, Takeru Segawa has prioritized super-fights and high-profile exhibition bouts instead of hunting down more world titles.

With that said, Takeru extended his legacy on June 24 by securing a last-second head-kick knockout against Bailey Sugden to claim the ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight world titles.

It’s unclear what Takeru’s goals are in ONE. The Japanese superstar undoubtedly has plenty of gas left in the tank. The question is, does he plan to pursue the biggest super-fights, focus on more world titles, or a combination of both? It’ll be intriguing to find out in 2024.