Elle Brooke details how the viral Piers Morgan interview impacted her OnlyF*ns earnings

Elle Brooke has detailed how her viral Piers Morgan interview impacted her earnings from the Onlyf*ns platform. Brooke, a 25-year-old social media influencer, has competed in four boxing bouts thus far, amassing a record of 3 victories and 1 defeat.

Besides, her career as an adult model has witnessed her become one of the top-earning creators on the Onlyf*ns platform. Earlier this year (June 2023), UK media personality Piers Morgan released an interview featuring himself and Brooke.

The interview notably saw them debate against each other on multiple topics, including Elle Brooke's career as an adult model on Onlyf*ns. Morgan alluded that Brooke, who was studying to become a lawyer, chose to pursue the career of an adult model on Onlyf*ns. Criticizing her career choice, he suggested it could negatively impact her family members' lives.

Brooke responded by indicating that her father passed away and her mother supports her adult modeling career. Furthermore, Morgan implied that her career could adversely affect her potential children's future.

Replying to Morgan, Brooke insinuated that her future children would be able to handle the possible backlash stemming from her career, as they'd be financially secure.

Many moments from the interview went viral. As reported by The Sun, Brooke recently spoke to OnlyAccounts and thanked Morgan for helping grow her earnings to around £60,000 per month. Highlighting that the interview with him helped increase her fame and earnings, the model stated:

"I was making £30,000 a month at university, so that’s why I left... I think people think that’s now, and maybe I didn’t explain it right, but they just hear the 30 grand a month... Uni ended when I was 21 or 22, so three years ago now... Life is good, thank you Piers Morgan – he basically doubled my earnings... I’ve got so much money in my bank account that a financial adviser would be like you are f*****g stupid. Like, why are you holding that?"

She added:

“Invest that well. So I could buy a Ferrari, could buy several Ferraris if I wanted to, but yeah now I’m just saving my money... I want to buy my dream home.”

Check out a viral snippet from the Brooke-Morgan interview below:

What's next for Onlyf*ns star and boxer Elle Brooke?

Elle Brooke's most recent combat sports contest was a boxing match under the Kingpyn boxing banner in July 2023. She ended up suffering the first loss of her boxing career, losing via unanimous decision against Jully Oliveira. Irrespective of the defeat, the UK athlete has garnered widespread praise for her ever-evolving pugilistic skills.

Moreover, Elle Brooke subsequently posted a video to her YouTube channel, expounding upon the alleged business malpractices by the Kingpyn boxing promotion.

While it's unclear as to when and whom Brooke will box next, the consensus is that she's unlikely to compete for the Kingpyn organization again. Regardless, given her immense popularity in the celebrity boxing world, many foresee her returning to the squared circle soon.

