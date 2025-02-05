Ellis Badr Barboza questions Prajanchai's drive as two-sport king: "I don't know how hungry he is"

Ellis Badr Barboza believes Prajanchai PK Saenchai's drive to succeed isn't the same since he joined the two-sport world championship club.

The British bruiser attempts to unseat the Thai striker from his strawweight Muay Thai throne in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his career on Feb. 7, Ellis Badr Barboza explained:

"He already has the title. I don't know how hungry he is. I don't know how hard he's training. I don't know how much he wants this. So I think the weakness could be in his own mindset."

Never one to lack confidence, the Englishman, who has spent his entire camp at Team Mehdi Zatout in Pattaya, is ready to create history inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week.

However, the road to that dream could be a tough one to maneuver around.

Prajanchai has looked unstoppable since suffering his only promotional loss to Joseph Lasiri in May 2022. The 30-year-old enjoys a 5-0 winning streak heading into this fixture and is a heavy favorite to come out on top at ONE Fight Night 28.

Barboza, meanwhile, looks to build on his solid showing against Malaysian-Thai phenom Aliff Sor Dechapan in July last year.

Ellis Badr Barboza admits he's always had eyes on Prajanchai's gold

In the same interview with the promotion, Ellis Badr Barboza revealed that he's wanted a crack at the reigning two-sport king ever since he put pen to paper to join ONE Championship.

'El Jefe' shared:

"I didn't want anything other than the world title shot. I've told ONE before that I wanted to fight Prajanchai. I want the belt. I'm all about ONE. I'm not here to fight people just for the sake of it."

Barboza and Prajanchai's world title duel and the rest of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 28 card will be available for free live in U.S. primetime for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America on Friday, Feb. 7.

