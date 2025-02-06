  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Ellis Badr Barboza says dethroning Prajanchai for strawweight Muay Thai gold "means everything" to his martial arts journey

Ellis Badr Barboza says dethroning Prajanchai for strawweight Muay Thai gold "means everything" to his martial arts journey

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:27 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza (left) Prajanchai (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Ellis Badr Barboza (left) and Prajanchai (right) [Photos via ONE Championship]

British Muay Thai rising star Ellis Badr Barboza has fought tooth and nail to earn the opportunity to challenge two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Ahead of their main event matchup, Barboza spoke with the promotion to explain what winning the gold would mean to him. 'El Jefe' stated:

"This means everything. It's not just the belt. It's family. My mom, my sister — everything that comes with being a champion, it's life changing. It opens the door to money, business, success, this means more than anything."
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 24-year-old earned his spot across Prajanchai after gutting out a split-decision victory in his unforgettable three-round war with Aliff Sor Dechapan last July at ONE Fight Night 23.

While Barboza is excited to test the extent of his abilities against one of the world's most polished strikers, he cannot afford to let the emotions overcome him.

Prajanchai, who also holds the strawweight kickboxing world championship, is riding a five-fight winning streak featuring knockouts of the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June 2023 and Joseph Lasiri in December of that year to unify the strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Ellis Badr Barboza expects himself to unseat Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza firmly believes in the power of manifesting things that he wants to happen, and part of it includes speaking into existence his world title win over Prajanchai inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Fairtex Training Center product recently told ONE:

"I have nothing else on my mind other than the gold. I'm not here just to fight and make up the numbers. I want the gold around my waist."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United Sates and Canada.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी