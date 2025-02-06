Ellis Badr Barboza says dethroning Prajanchai for strawweight Muay Thai gold "means everything" to his martial arts journey

British Muay Thai rising star Ellis Badr Barboza has fought tooth and nail to earn the opportunity to challenge two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Ahead of their main event matchup, Barboza spoke with the promotion to explain what winning the gold would mean to him. 'El Jefe' stated:

"This means everything. It's not just the belt. It's family. My mom, my sister — everything that comes with being a champion, it's life changing. It opens the door to money, business, success, this means more than anything."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 24-year-old earned his spot across Prajanchai after gutting out a split-decision victory in his unforgettable three-round war with Aliff Sor Dechapan last July at ONE Fight Night 23.

While Barboza is excited to test the extent of his abilities against one of the world's most polished strikers, he cannot afford to let the emotions overcome him.

Prajanchai, who also holds the strawweight kickboxing world championship, is riding a five-fight winning streak featuring knockouts of the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in June 2023 and Joseph Lasiri in December of that year to unify the strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Ellis Badr Barboza expects himself to unseat Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza firmly believes in the power of manifesting things that he wants to happen, and part of it includes speaking into existence his world title win over Prajanchai inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Fairtex Training Center product recently told ONE:

"I have nothing else on my mind other than the gold. I'm not here just to fight and make up the numbers. I want the gold around my waist."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United Sates and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.