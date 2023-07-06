Elon Musk claps back at Mark Zuckerberg with 'hide-the-pain' Instagram dig

Elon Musk took a stinging jab at Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter in response to the latter’s recent social media activity. While Musk has always been known for his eccentric nature and tendency to interact with fans on Twitter, the Meta CEO tried to mimic him on social media.

Zuckerberg recently launched ‘Threads,’ an alternative to the microblogging site Twitter - headed by Elon Musk. Following this, the Meta CEO took to Twitter for the first time since 2012. He posted a graphic showing confrontation between two Spidermen, referencing the conflict between two identical platforms, Twitter and Threads.

@TechEmails is a Twitter handle that posts internal tech industry emails in public records, posted. They posted a screenshot of Elon Musk’s 2018 email stating that the Tesla CEO had deleted his Instagram account - Possibly raising the question if the Tesla founder would mirror 'Zuck' and go back on Instagram. Elon Musk used this as an opportunity to clap back at Zuckerberg through this tweet and tweeted this in response:

“It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram”

The most significant point of concern cited about Instagram is that people often use the platform to present their lives in a completely different light. On the other hand, Twitter users have been accused of mercilessly attacking people with different opinions. While both concerns are strongly founded, Musk’s tweet clarifies what he deems the lesser of the two evils.

Talks of Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg intensify after a new photo surfaces

At this point, the internet has been addicted to the talks and every new development related to the potential celebrity MMA fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. After UFC president Dana White showed interest in making the fight happen if the duo is serious about it, some fighters have offered to coach the billionaires for the fight.

Recently, Musk trained with UFC Great Georges St-Pierre, renowned Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Coach John Danaher, and Lex Fridman. The internet exploded with speculations of the fight with ‘Zuck’ being made. Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, was concerned about the prospects of it and tweeted her response to the photo:

“No! Hoping this is just for fun, Maye Musk tweeted.”

As of now, we have no idea if the fight will ever materialize. However, the topic has undeniably given netizens a lot to talk about and look forward to.

