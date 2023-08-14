Elon Musk shares screenshots of heated DM exchange with Mark Zuckerberg over cage match feud: "Perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee"

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have teased a potential mixed martial arts bout against one another for the last several months. However, the bout appears to be in danger of not happening, as the Tesla CEO revealed messages between him and the Meta CEO.

Musk texted Zuckerberg asking for a practice bout at his house, leading the latter to respond:

"If you want to a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete. I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

Musk responded:

"I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let's fight in your Octagon. I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today. While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

Check out the text message exchange between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg below:

Screenshot of Elon Musk's texts with Mark Zuckerberg

The business moguls have spent most of the summer teasing a potential bout, creating interest among mixed martial arts fans, as well as those who do not watch the sport. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction over the past week, it now seems that the bout may not be happening.

Elon Musk says the UFC won't be involved in a potential bout; Mark Zuckerberg disagrees

While Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have teased a mixed martial arts bout against one another, UFC President Dana White has expressed his interest in promoting the bout. The Tesla CEO recently shared that the bout could happen without the help of the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts, tweeting:

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Zuckerberg quickly took to Threads to dispute Musk's tweet, claiming nothing had been agreed upon. Furthermore, he added that he is interested in having the UFC or ONE Championship promote the bout to bring a bigger spotlight to athletes competing.

Check out Elon Musk's tweet and Mark Zuckerberg's response below:

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk disagree on UFC involvement