Elon Musk urged to pick a side in Imran Khan arrest by UFC alum

Elon Musk has been urged to pick a side in the Imran Khan arrest case by former UFC fighter.

Pakistani paramilitary troops arrested Khan in a very dramatic scene aftter barging in through a window while Khan was at the High Court on May 9 and the entire scene was caught on camera. The former Prime Minister has been arrested because of multiple alleged corruption charges.

The internet services in the country were soon suspended in the country as massive protests and violence broke out in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest. Speaking about it on Twitter, former UFC fighter Jake Shields came up with an idea.

Jake Shields urged Elon Musk to pick a side in the matter and asked if he could use Starlink (Musk's satellite internet facility) to restore the internet services in Pakistan. He said:

"The Pakistan government shut down the internet in an attempt to stop massive protests. Could Elon Musk use Starlink to restore service? Not sure why Ukrainian lives are more important than Pakistani ones"

Take a look at his tweet below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj The Pakistan government shut down the internet in an attempt to stop massive protests



Could Elon Musk use Starlink to restore service?



Not sure why Ukrainian lives are more important than Pakistani ones The Pakistan government shut down the internet in an attempt to stop massive protests Could Elon Musk use Starlink to restore service?Not sure why Ukrainian lives are more important than Pakistani ones

Imran Khan arrest: Why was the former Prime Minister of Pakistan arrested?

The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested after being accused of corruption practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. Him and his wife are accused of allegedly obtaining billions of rupees from a real estate firm to legalize a laundered amount of INR 50 billion.

Ashok Swain @ashoswai The barbaric arrest of Imran Khan buries the dead democracy of Pakistan in a grave! The barbaric arrest of Imran Khan buries the dead democracy of Pakistan in a grave! https://t.co/outJDcFakT

The development has come days after Imran Khan accused spy agency ISI General Faisal Naseer for orchestrating planst to murder him. A statement released by Islamabad police read (H/T Dawn):

“Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalizing a laundered amount of Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.”

It has also been revealed by the defense lawyer that Imran Khan was hit in the head and leg and tortured during his arrest. A six-member committee headed by Shah Mahmood Qureshihas has been elected amid protests across Pakistan which would determine the next course of action. Meanwhile, Section 144 has also been imposed in Islamabad to keep the law and order under control.

Poll : 0 votes