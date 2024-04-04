“End level boss” - Fans acknowledge the supremacy of Regian Eersel heading into world title defense against Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel will look to continue his two-sport supremacy when he puts his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line this Friday at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, fans will be treated to a can't-miss main event pitting 'The Immortal' against a dangerous undefeated newcomer determined to bring prestige and 26 pounds of gold back to his home country.

They call him 'The Immortal' for a reason. Can two-sport king Regian Eersel extend his eight-year unbeaten run against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video?"

ONE Championship fans shared their love for Regian Eersel in the Instagram comments, with one even suggesting that 'The Immortal' could bag himself a third world championship, should he so desire.

"End level boss."

"And still."

"Beast."

"Best out rn."

"Pound for pound the best welterweight."

"I think he could become a triple champ if he wanted to."

"This guy is an absolute monster."

Regian Eersel faces a young hungry prospect in Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21

Regian Eersel's nearly 2,500-day unbeaten streak is among the most impressive in all combat sports, but on April 5, it could all come crashing down. Coming for Eersel's lightweight kickboxing world title is Alexis Nicolas, a French standout with an impressive 23-0 recording, including a win in his ONE Championship debut against Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 in January.

Along the way, Nicolas captured an ISKA world championship, which ultimately earned him his opportunity to compete on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"Everybody is saying it's too soon to be in the ring with a guy like Eersel," Nicolas said in an interview with ONE. "But I've been working all my life for fights like this."

Could we see a new star rise to the top of the lightweight kickboxing division in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

