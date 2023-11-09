"Eskwerel" - Alex Pereira trying to pronounce 'squirrel' has MMA fans in splits

This weekend's UFC 295 is gearing up to be a slugfest, with Alex Pereira set to face off against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden.

Amid the intense pre-fight preparations, an unexpected highlight emerged during Pereira's interview with MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele.

Known for his lethal strikes in the octagon, Pereira showcased a different skill set when asked to pronounce the word 'Squirrel.' Not entirely at home with English, the former middleweight champion delivered a rendition that had fans in splits.

Check out the clip below:

In a social media frenzy, one fan humorously transcribed Pereira's attempt as:

"Eskwerel."

Fans also praised Marie Daniele for her unconventional interviewing style. Comments flooded in, applauding her for injecting fun into the typically serious fight scene.

"It’s kinda refreshing not watching fighters say the same lines “good camp, good weight cut, smesh, Dana bonus plz.”

Other fans also echoed sentiments like:

"It's wild to see Alex actually legit chuckle and not a short-lived smile. I hope he wins this weekend even though I also love Jiri. No way that fight's not a banger."

"I liked Poatan more when he didn’t talk and scared everyone."

Check out the comments below:

Comments on Alex Pereira's interview clip

Alex Pereira weighs in on his upcoming title fight at UFC 295

Earning a title shot in just his second appearance in the light heavyweight division, Alex Pereira is gearing up for the bout that could see him claim his second UFC championship at UFC 295.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Pereira shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown.

"It's gonna be a fight, a real spectacle, because it's different styles. But it's a style everyone loves, and I'm super stoked to have booked this fight. I'm sure it's gonna be a blast; I don't think anyone will regret watching this fight."

Acknowledging the challenge posed by Jiri Prochazka, Pereira also delved into the technical aspects of the matchup:

"Getting more technical, talking about Jiri, he's a seasoned guy. Everyone knows, former champion, strong guy, his style can be a bit tricky to figure out but I've got loads of experience. I'm used to this kind of fighter. Especially a striker."

Check out the video below (2:38 mark):