"Even he can’t stand the Apex anymore" - Fans react as Dana White is spotted at Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson fight instead of UFC Vegas 85

UFC CEO Dana White was present at the DAZN Boxing event, which was headlined by Conor Benn and Peter Dobson.

On Saturday, two combat events took place in Las Vegas, the fighting capital of the world, with UFC Vegas 85, happening at the UFC Apex, and the DAZN Boxing event.

White is frequently spotted in the city apart from his daily duties, managing the largest mixed martial arts promotion globally, as evidenced by his appearance at the boxing event.

Recently, a fan tweeted:

''Dana White is at the Benn vs Dobson fight instead of the UFC. Even he can’t stand the Apex anymore.''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. One wrote:

''Even he knows it’s Boxing >>> UFC''

Another chimed in:

''No fan of Dana but the card is awful, as well, as is common these days.''

One fan remarked that White is bored of the UFC:

''When I said PowerSlap was proof that Dana is bored with the UFC I got cooked.. Now he ain't event attending his own events In his hometown.''

Check out more reactions on X below:

Fan reactions to TheArtOfWar's post on X

It's still unknown why the promotional boss went to the boxing event instead of UFC Vegas 85 and whether that has anything to do with pictures of White, Benn, and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn that surfaced earlier this week.

Hearn said that it was a business meeting with White but did not provide any other information. White, meanwhile, met Irish boxing sensation Katie Taylor and other celebrities while he was seated ringside.

Expand Tweet

Dana White has previously missed UFC events due to unplanned trips to Mexico, Italy, and other locations, as well as his children's extracurricular activities and Radio Row at the Super Bowl.