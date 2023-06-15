Ever the extrovert, Anatoly Malykhin creates Twitter account to connect better with fans

Anatoly Malykhin explained why he decided to make a Twitter account.

Some fighters excel in their careers by building a massive social media following. ‘Sladkiy’ is not one of those fighters. The hard-hitting Russian has established himself as a superstar in ONE Championship through his skills, leading to two world titles and an undefeated record.

Malykhin recently extended his social media presence by creating a Twitter account. During an interview with ONE Championship, he discussed the decision by saying:

“Yes, I see many interesting things going on there. And it's another way of sharing my thoughts with the world”

On June 23, Anatoly Malykhin returns for his fifth fight with ONE Championship. The 35-year-old hopes to finally unify the heavyweight world titles with Arjan Bhullar after their matchup was postponed twice. ‘Sladkiy’ has now waited over a year to capitalize on the massive opportunity.

Bhullar became the ONE heavyweight world champion in May 2021 by defeating Brandon Vera. ‘Singh’ hasn’t been able to defend his throne because of injuries, leading to Malykhin becoming the interim world title-holder against Kirill Grishenko. The 37-year-old hopes to silence the doubters by ending the impressive run of ‘Sladkiy.’

Apart from holding the ONE interim heavyweight world title, Malykhin also owns the ONE light heavyweight world championship after he knocked out Reinier de Ridder in December.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled to headline the first part of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event also features a ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title bout between former opponents Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Check out the entire fight card for ONE Friday Fights 22 below:

Poll : 0 votes