Becoming an all-time great within the world of combat sports takes a lot of heart, passion, and dedication to the craft regardless of how many obstacles may present themselves to a fighter, and for someone like ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, his dash for greatness continues.

ONE Fight Night 17 marked a big night for Nattawut as he would be tasked with welcoming promotional newcomer Luke Lessei to the big leagues in front of his hometown fans at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Coming off a major defeat at the hands of reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai a few months prior, Nattawut was in dire need of a victory against the lifelong Muay Thai practitioner.

But as the Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand native, has done throughout his entire career, it was going to take everything he has got to pull out the win, and that was exactly what he did as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Lessei.

Jo Nattawut told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson the following in the post-fight interview:

“What’s next? I have to go get ready. Like I said, everybody’s dream, every fighter’s dream is to fight for the belt. I’m one of those fighters. So I have to go home, work harder, and see what’s next.”

What might be next for Jo Nattawut?

Because of how dominant he was in his victory over the Dubuque, Iowa native at ONE Fight Night 17, Jo Nattawut may have proven that he was correct in his assessment about having a full fight camp ahead of every big fight.

Another big performance over a quality opponent just might put Nattawut back into the title picture - possibly the last for the 34-year-old veteran.

As for Lessei, his ability to hang with the Thai slugger earned him the respect of the fans, and ONE Championship will surely put him in another marquee bout soon.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available for free and on-demand for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.