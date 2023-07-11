"Everybody is called a racist today" - When ex-POTUS Donald Trump came out in support of Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump aren't explicitly known to be friends, but there's a degree of familiarity and respect between the two men. The UFC color commentator has, historically, been a strong critic of Donald Trump's main political rival, Joe Biden.

Furthermore, Rogan has used his podcast to promote several conservatives and thinkers who share similar views to Trump himself. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the former United States president came out in Rogan's defense after the latter used the 'N' word.

During an appearance on the Nelk Boys' podcast, the FULL SEND PODCAST, Trump expressed his belief that Rogan was not a racist while also claiming that anyone who opposes a liberal line of thinking is immediately branded a racist, which he described as very hurtful.

His exact words are as follows:

"Joe Rogan is not a racist. Okay?"

When asked about his own reaction to being called a racist, Trump elaborated on his feelings by saying the following:

"Well, it used to be a terrible reaction, but now it's... everybody is called a racist today. Anybody that's the enemy of the other side, people that are the exact opposite of racist are called racist. And it's a very hurtful word, but it's lost a lot of its meaning."

As a close friend of Dana White and as someone who is credited with helping the UFC during its promotional dark ages, it would be interesting to know if Donald Trump will ever make an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

What has Joe Rogan said about Joe Biden?

The former Fear Factor host has never been afraid to speak his mind about the United States' current president Joe Biden, who turns 81 years old come November. Not long ago, Biden was at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to hand out diplomas to recent graduates of the facility.

Unfortunately, the 46th commander-in-chief of the United States fell, which led to a discussion between Theo Von and Joe Rogan on the latter's podcast. The UFC color commentator was critical of Biden and claimed he was guilty of lying about his education record, accomplishments, and ties to Ukraine and China.

