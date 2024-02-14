"Everybody's locked down to organizations" - Nate Diaz shares UFC 300 disappointment, discusses future fight complications

It appears that Nate Diaz won't be featured on UFC 300 despite months of speculation that he might. In a recent interview with popular streamer Sneako, the Stockton legend disclosed that while he intended to compete at the marquee event, contractual restrictions interfered with many of his plans.

In fact, his contract situation with the UFC was an enormous reason behind his stunning exit from the promotion. While he now has the freedom to challenge any fighter in the world, Diaz understands that those who catch his eye aren't afforded the same freedom, so he remains somewhat directionless for now.

"I wanted to, but I don't think so. I think I wanna do boxing, fight another fighter. I could fight anybody in the world right now but no one can fight me. Everybody's locked down to organizations, locked down to the UFC, PFL."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments about fighting at UFC 300:

Diaz has expressed his frustrations over the contractual restrictions of potential opponents since his boxing match with Jake Paul. After entertaining 'The Problem Child's' challenge to an MMA bout, Diaz ultimately turned him down as such a bout would have had to take place in the PFL, which Diaz previously dismissed.

As far as UFC 300 is concerned, the Stockton legend was previously rumored to take on Conor McGregor in place of Michael Chandler to close out his rivalry with the Irishman with a much-talked-about trilogy. However, given his recent statements, it is unlikely that Diaz will fight for the UFC any time soon.

Nate Diaz has three wins over UFC champions

Despite never holding UFC championship gold, neither interim nor undisputed, Nate Diaz has actually defeated three different champions who were either interim or undisputed titleholders at one point. His last UFC win was a fourth-round submission over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Prior to that, he had beaten former undisputed lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via dominant unanimous decision. And prior to that, the Stockton legend famously scored a second-round submission over then undisputed featherweight champion and future undisputed lightweight champion Conor McGregor.