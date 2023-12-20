“Everybody wants to fight him” – Joseph Lasiri says he went all-in for his champ vs. champ bout against Rodtang

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Joseph Lasiri is set to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship for the first time.

A rematch with the former champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has been long overdue, especially with the win streak that the Thai fighter has put together as of late.

In the time between their meetings, Lasiri dared to be great by moving up a weight class to take on one of the biggest challenges out there for any striker. At ONE on Prime Video 4 last year, he took on flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and failed to make an indent on the title reign of ‘The Iron Man'.

Joseph Lasiri reflected on the experience during a recent interview with ONE Championship, where he said the opportunity was simply too good to turn down:

“It was just the opportunity to fight Rodtang. Everybody wants to fight him, so I was excited to fight him in that division. I was at flyweight before the strawweight division, so I didn’t mind. It was a good experience for me.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joseph Lasiri now needs to prove that he is the best in the strawweight division

Now that he is back competing at strawweight after his brief foray up to flyweight, Joseph Lasiri has some big questions to answer.

Many people have criticized him as not being worthy of holding the world championship after claims that his win over Prajanchai was nothing but a fluke. Defeating the former champion for a second time will be the perfect way to silence the critics and solidify his status as the best strawweight striker in Muay Thai, though.

However, he is aware that he will have to raise his game this time around to beat an even better Prajanchai. But, Lasiri is ready for the chance to put this chapter to bed and leave 2023 on a high note.