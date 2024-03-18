"Everybody wants his head on a plate" - Three-division MMA champ Anatoly Malykhin cites Francis Ngannou as his dream fight

Triple MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin dreams of becoming the greatest and most dominant heavyweight of all time. In order to achieve that, he wants to fight the only legends left in the sport, like Francis Ngannou, even if it means he has to transition from MMA to boxing.

The Russian stalwart has accomplished everything he could in the world of MMA by dominating three divisions in less than three years. Now, he's ready to take on a new and different challenge, a challenge that could propel his stellar career to even bigger heights.

Speaking on the Morning Kombat podcast this week, 'Sladkiy' said:

"At the moment, the person who is most talked about is Francis Ngannou. Everybody wants his head on a plate, so he's the biggest catch. He's the main challenge for any fighter, and I'm ready for him."

Anatoly Malykhin has toyed with the idea of fighting Francis Ngannou since 'The Predator' signed with PFL last year. But with Ngannou's foothold in boxing, Malykhin is more adamant than ever to put his undefeated 14-0 streak on the line to fight Ngannou on U.S. soil in a cross-promotional world title bout, to determine the number one heavyweight on the planet.

Anatoly Malykhin wants a quick turnaround with another highly competitive heavyweight

Even at 36, 'Anatoly Malykhin is not slowing down anytime soon.

The Russian superstar has a surmountable number of potential opponents due to his three-division dominance.

However, most fans are already clamoring for a clash against former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang.

'The Burmese Python' has been climbing the ladder of contention with massive success, destroying his last three opponents by either knockout or submission. Once considered to be the very best pound-for-pound striker under the promotion, Aung La is the perfect match for Malykhin, at least stylistically.