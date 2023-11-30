Every pro fighter worth their weight in gold will always be on the lookout for an opportunity to reach the upper echelons of any promotion that they are in and it is no different with rising ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo is currently ranked as the No. 5-best fighter in his division and as he makes his way up the ranks, JP Gallacher, his coach, wants to see his name share the ONE Championship Circle with the biggest names in the sport - particularly ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Gallacher shared how his ward can get that opportunity with how he performs in his next bout:

“I think if Nico knocks [Nong-O] out and does basically in the same fashion Haggerty did, I think it's the only fight that makes sense and everybody wants to see it.”

How has Nico Carrillo performed so far, and who will he fight next?

Carrillo is currently on a two-fight win streak within ONE Championship by beating Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK. Saenchai by TKO in May and June, respectively.

Those impressive performances have the ONE’s matchmakers considering how far Carrillo's skills take him and put him on a collision course with Thai star Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Despite Nong-O being 37 already, Gallacher is warning his student from writing off the former and inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion due to his wealth of experience and skills.

However, that does not mean that Gallacher is not aware of how important a win over Nong-O would be for Carrillo and shared how a win will catapult him to even greater heights.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.