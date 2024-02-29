“Everyday life looks perfect” – Anatoly Malykhin says training camp for Reinier de Ridder rematch has been quintessential

Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is grateful for the current state of his life, especially the training camp that he had for his upcoming showdown with ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Their rematch comes in the headliner of ONE 166: Qatar this Friday, March 1, inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Malykhin will gun for the ground-breaking achievement of becoming the first athlete to win three world titles in three different divisions.

Ahead of his rematch with de Ridder, Anatoly Malykhin opened up about how great his camp went because of the balanced time with training and family.

‘Sladkiy’ narrated:

“My everyday life looks perfect. I wake up with my family by my side - my son, my wife. I know the reason for getting up every day, I am motivated and charged! And that's how every week goes.”

The Russian knockout artist continued:

“I spend a lot of time with my family, but I also have to spend a lot of time with my coach Johnny - we do a lot of training. But basically, it's just the same as my normal life - I love training, I love living, I love spending a lot of time with my family.”

The Golden Team representative is fresh off his ONE heavyweight MMA world title triumph against Arjan Bhullar in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he gave a beating to the Indian superstar en route to a third-round TKO finish.

Anatoly Malykhin wants to fight Reinier de Ridder and Arjan Bhullar on the same card

With his current form and dominance, Anatoly Malykhin is willing to prove that he is the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter today by beating two opponents on the same card.

He named de Ridder and Bhullar as the two opponents that he could beat on the same night.

This is not a far-fetched dream because, after all, Malykhin was able to dominate them previously when he fought them. His complete skill set of elite striking and grappling was key to this enormous success.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.