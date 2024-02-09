“Everyone is the highest level of strikers” – Liam Harrison full of praise for ONE Championship’s stacked roster

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison is proud to be in the company of elite fighters in ONE Championship. It is something he is basking in since coming on board the promotion in 2018.

‘Hitman’ is currently considered one of the explosive fighters in ONE who never fails to deliver the umph every time he takes the circle. He views such a distinction with a lot of significance considering the organization he is part of boasts of high-quality strikers in its stacked roster.

The 38-year-old Leeds native moved to share this in an interview with Sky Sports, highlighting, among other things, how each fighter in ONE is elite in their own right.

Liam Harrison said:

“So you can’t just, like, stroll in and think, ‘I put my sights on him and I work my way up a little.’ Everyone is the highest level of strikers there, all the Muay Thai and kickboxing guys there have all already made it to the elite level and they've been pulled out of the stadiums or all the Europeans and stuff.

“Like there’s nowhere to hide in ONE Championship. Even if you do pick up a couple of losses, it don't matter because you're in there at the highest level.”

Watch the interview below:

Liam Harrison is still to make his return to action after injuring his knee during his title clash against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

He hopes to make a comeback once the lingering effects from his injury are all gone.

Englishman Liam Harrison a fan of Thai legend Seksan

Among the fighters in ONE Championship that Liam Harrison has a high regard for is Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Given the opportunity, ‘Hitman’ said he would love to have a match with him.

In the same interview with Sky Sports, Harrison shared how impressed he is with the skills of ‘The Man Who Yields To No One'.

The 38-year-old Englishman said of Seksan:

“He's so exciting. He's so crazy and I think me and him can really create something special for the fans if you make matches together because I don't know if anyone has seen Seksan, but he's absolutely insane.

“He's one of the craziest fighters of the last 20 years. So, yeah, I think that'll be a really exciting fight for not just me but for the fans and everyone and for Sky and for everyone who's watching and involved.”

Seksan, 35, only started competing in ONE last year in the promotion’s Friday Fights series. He fought eight times and won all of them, with the last one over Australian River Daz by split decision.