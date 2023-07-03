Boxing legend and icon Mike Tyson recently celebrated his 57th birthday and shared some of the celebrations in a video on his Instagram.

In the video, 'Iron Mike' is handed an extravagant looking birthday cake with a large number of candles on it. His friends and family around him then encourage him to blow out the candles.

To the surpise of Tyson and to the entertainment of everybody else in the room, it appears as though they are prank candles as after every attempt he makes blowing them out, they hilariously relight themselves.

Watch the video captioned "Make a wish" here:

The former heavyweight champion of the world soon clocks on the the prank and he himself starts laughing as he continues to try and blow them out.

Fans have been reacting to the video, with MMA personalies such as Mike Perry and Jon Jones joining in on the congratulations:

"Happy birthday Champ 🙌"

"😌👊🏾"

Fans of the boxing star have also found the video hilarious, with one fan appreciating the risk everyone in the room took by pranking Tyson. They wrote:

"Everyone said let's test fate'"

One fan knew before watching that the video wouldn't show Mike Tyson having his face pushed into the cake:

Check out more reactions here:

When Mike Tyson spoke wise words on influencers like Andrew Tate

On a recent episode of the Patrick Bet David podcast, Mike Tyson gave his thoughts on influencers such as Andrew Tate.

'Iron Mike' explained that he believes it's important for young boys to have a strong male role model in their life. 'Iron Mike' stressed the point that having a figure like that in your life can only lead to positives in their personal growth and development.

Whilst discussing the topic, Tyson referred to Andrew Tate and the influence he has on young men around the world. The polarizing figure is highly popular throughout the younger generation thanks to his unfiltered attitude and controversial statements.

Tyson said:

"When you watch television, it could be black people, it could be white people, it's [just confrontation]. It could be confrontation between man and woman, that's what you see on television. That's what you see on the housewives show, You see this on Kevin Samuels, you see this Andrew Tate, it’s just confrontation. Confrontation sells! We're not going to stop this confrontation, this is going to become an era, so we can continue to make money off people's pain."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments here (4:20):

