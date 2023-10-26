“Everything has been always harder for me” – Fabricio Andrade recalls move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts

Since arriving in ONE Championship, it has been clear that the mindset of Fabricio Andrade is one of his greatest weapons as an elite martial artist.

On his way to securing the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, the Brazilian proved that he isn’t short on self confidence or belief in his ability to compete at the very highest level.

Whilst some may see that as arrogance, for ‘Wonder Boy’, it comes from a place of knowing what he has been through and given up in order to reach this stage of his career.

At ONE Fight Night 16, the Brazilian will look to continue his incredible run under the ONE Championship banner with a matchup that will really push him to new heights.

With the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line, Andrade will collide with the bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. With the clash between two ruthless strikers and finishers, the fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on November 3 are in for a spectacle.

In a recent interview with FightWave, Fabricio Andrade spoke about his path to success in his career and how he hasn’t had it easy.

‘Wonder Boy’ also spoke about his experience competing in kickboxing, which he’ll look to put into practice on fight night to try and become a two-sport world champion:

“I had to go through a lot of struggles and everything has been always harder for me, so I started from the hard way. Like I said, when I started in ONE I was very active in kickboxing. I was fighting MMA here and there, but I was more active in kickboxing. But I didn’t have the opportunity.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.