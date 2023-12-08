“Everything is ready” – Roman Kryklia proud that his own dream gym in Dubai is up and running 

There have been some big changes in the life and career of Roman Kryklia since ONE Championship fans last saw him compete inside the Circle.

The ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion last fought in heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix triumph which culminated at the end of last year.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 17, the Ukrainian revealed that he has significantly changed up his training routines by opening up his own gym in Dubai.

Kryklia provided all the details during a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of his first fight back on December 8:

“Basically, I always train at Gridin Gym in Minsk, and now we have opened the Champ Belts by Gridin club in Dubai. Now we will be based there for the most part.”

He added:

“My team and I have been planning to do this for a long time. A year ago, our friend and now business partner said that he had the same dream - to open a fight gym. We started working on it a year ago, and it's been six months since the project started to take shape. Today, we have opened it. Everything is ready.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

The return of Roman Kryklia sees him mixing the old with the new

Whilst Roman Kryklia may now have his own gym to prepare for his contests in, his next contest will also see him return to his roots.

At ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, he will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to face Australian competitor Alex Roberts.

The inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line between these two powerhouse strikers that could close the show with a glancing blow in four-ounce gloves.

Having started his journey into martial arts by becoming invested in Muay Thai, Kryklia is excited to return to the ruleset to secure two-sport world champion status.