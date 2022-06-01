Evolve MMA asks fans to support their fighters 'Buchecha' and Alex Silva ahead of ONE 158 bouts

Evolve MMA, who pride themselves as "Asia's top martial arts organization," recently asked fans to support their fighters Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Alex Silva ahead of their ONE 158 bouts on June 3.

The official Evolve MMA Twitter account encouraged fans to mark their calendars to catch the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champions in action.

"Mark your calendars! Support BJJ World Champions @MarcusBuchecha and Alex Silva from the EVOLVE Fight Team this Friday, 3rd June in the @ONEChampionship ring at #ONE158!"

Evolve MMA has built itself into being the premier combat sports destination for those looking to achieve world championship status. With titleholders across multiple combat sports disciplines, including Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, boxing, wrestling, and submission grappling, Evolve has one of the most impressive lineups of talent around the globe.

Currently fighting out of the Evolve MMA gym are former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Rafael dos Anjos. Reigning ONE champions Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan also represent Evolve, as does legend Shinya Aoki.

Even ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is a member of the Evolve MMA team. Inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame in 2019, Sityodtong has over 35 years of combat sports experience. In 2021, he was awarded his BJJ brown belt by ONE 158 competitor and fellow Evolve MMA instructor Alex Silva.

Evolve MMA's 'Buchecha' looks to continue his dominance, Alex Silva hopes to get back into the win column

After his first two appearances in the ONE circle, Marcus Almeida has looked nothing short of dominant.

Debuting for the promotion in September 2021, 'Buchecha' made quick work of (not that) Anderson Silva with a first-round submission via north-south choke. Less than three months later, he followed up his impressive debut performance with another first-round submission, this time against Ji Won Kang via rear-naked choke.

'Buchecha was originally scheduled to return to the ONE circle in April against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, but an injury forced Kane to pull out of the contest. Hugo Cunha was scheduled to step up and face Almeida the following month, but COVID-19 protocols forced the contest to be cancelled.

Almeida will make his long awaited circle return against Simon Carson at ONE 158.

Alex Silva, meanwhile, has been with ONE Championship since the beginning. Debuting for the promotion at ONE FC 2 in 2012, Silva didn't have the same early success that Almedia did.

Struggling to find his way, Silva finally started to gain some momentum in late 2021 with back-to-back wins against Litao Miao and Rene Catalan. Unfortunately, a second-round knockout against Adrian Mattheis in his last appearance slowed that momentum.

Silva hopes to regain that moment when he rematches Mattheis at ONE 158 on June 3.

