Ex-UFC fighter admits he knowingly fought with COVID-19; shames sick opponent for pulling out 

Former UFC fighter Todd Duffee has slammed his sick opponent, Ben Rothwell, for pulling out of their bout while admitting to previously fighting with COVID-19.

Ben Rothwell was set to take on Todd Duffee in the co-main event of BKFC 56 this weekend. However, the fight has been postponed and is being targeted for February 2024. BKFC president David Feldman confirmed the news and made it known that Rothwell was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an illness.

Speaking about the same, Todd Duffee ripped into Ben Rothwell and questioned the legitimacy of his illness. Furthermore, Duffee made a shocking revelation by claiming he fought with COVID-19 in his last fight, he said (H/T MMA Fighting):

“I’ve fought with COVID my last fight, so I really think Ben’s real fight is happening with the scale... I think Thanksgiving was his biggest opponent. I don’t know what else to add to that."

He added:

“I’ve fought with COVID. I know what that’s like. But you make a commitment, you try to get out there and make it happen. I don’t think Ben by any means is a weak man. Maybe he’s going through something I don’t understand. But I think his biggest fight was Thanksgiving, and that’s where he lost.“

When Dana White revealed UFC's COVID-19-positive ratio

The UFC was heavily criticized for hosting events during the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. However, despite regularly hosting events, the promotion had a minimal infection rate thanks to their strict bubble protocols at the time.

Speaking about it during a press conference back in November 2021, Dana White compared the UFC's infection rate to that of the NBA's. White revealed that the UFC had just 0.008% of its fighters testing positive for COVID-19 at the time, whereas the NBA had about 8% of its players testing positive. He said:

"What we did through the pandemic, nobody else did. And nobody had a true bubble like we did during the pandemic. And we had the lowest rate of people turning up with COVID by far. I think the NBA had 8% and they were thrilled. We had like 0.008%. Then you look at putting together this show coming out of the pandemic when all those other small shows weren't operating."

