‘Excited’ Shinya Aoki looking forward to 10 minutes of pure grappling mayhem with Mikey Musumeci

Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki is looking forward to facing off with ONE submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in their openweight grappling clash in Bangkok this week.

‘Tobikan Judan’ will battle ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in a 10-minute submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

40-year-old Aoki is expecting a different challenge from the reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion and he is determined to come up with a great showing and win.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I am really looking forward to the match on October 6 against Mikey Musumeci, and I am excited to meet him in the ring in Thailand... I hope we can make a good 10 minutes for both of us, so see you then, Mikey.”

ONE Fight Night 15 is the first outing for Shinya Aoki this year after a busy 2022. Last year, he competed in three matches, two in mixed martial arts and one in submission grappling.

For his upcoming fight, Shinya Aoki is tweaking his grappling game as he admitted that his style is more suited for MMA. But he is confident that he can make the necessary adjustments to come up with a winning performance.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, is fighting in his fourth match for this year alone. All of his three previous fights were successful defenses of the world title he won in September last year.

The 27-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt’s most recent win came this past August, when he forced into submission ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in their all-champion grappling superfight.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

