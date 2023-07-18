“Excited to still live” - Josiah Harrell shares positive outlook after losing UFC debut due to rare brain disease

Josiah Harrell was set to make his UFC debut against the surging Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw when a pre-fight MRI, which is mandatory for UFC fights, identified that Harrell was suffering from an undiagnosed condition known as moyamoya.

Harrell even made weight for the bout, after which the MRI report came through, identifying the disease. According to the John Hopkins center, the disease is a 'chronic and progressive condition' in which people suffer from 'narrowing of blood vessels that leads to blockages and can eventually cause ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and seizures.'

Despite the unfortunate diagnosis, however, Josiah Harrell appears to maintain a positive outlook. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

"So far, I don't get angry...sad? no. It's being grateful, I wouldn't say happy, but excited to still live and put on a show. There's so many times in my life that I may have not had that same mindset, so, it's being grateful and comparing that to where I have been in my life. It's like we are going up, and getting to a point where we're like we do deserve to do this, we deserve to go where we want."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



“Just being so grateful — I wouldn’t say happy, but excited — to still live and still put on a show.”



(via Josiah Harrell describes the emotions of his UFC debut being scratched after a rare brain disease was discovered in his pre-fight medicals.“Just being so grateful — I wouldn’t say happy, but excited — to still live and still put on a show.”(via @MikeHeck_JR

Josiah Harrell's opponent Jack Della Maddalena missed out on UFC 290 but fought a week later

Josiah Harrell's diagnosis came as a shock not just to him, but to his opponent, Jack Della Maddalena as well. The Australian was hard at work preparing for the bout, and to see it fall through must have been difficult.

He did, however, get a replacement bout, as he faced Baasil Hafez a week later at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva. Della Maddalena won a closely fought split decision over Hafez and with the win, rose to no. 13 in what is an extremely talent-rich welterweight division.

It remains to be seen whether the Harrell-Della Maddalena matchup will be put together again. That being said, given the #13 next to the Australian's name, he may be hesitant to take on an unranked challenger, and may look to fight up the rankings and face a top 10 opponent next.