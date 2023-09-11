Exclusive: Does Jiri Prochazaka's unorthodox 'f**king river dancing' training give him an edge? Former opponent Volkan Oezdemir answers

Volkan Oezdemir believes Jiri Prochazka is the most talented fighter in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

'No Time' is speaking from experience, having previously shared the octagon with the Czech star back in 2020. The two 205'ers went to war, which saw Prochazka pick up the victory after a stunning second round KO.

Following on from his Performance of the Night win over Oezdemir, 'Denisa' went on to defeat Dominick Reyes and Glover Teixeira, capturing the light heavyweight title from the Brazilian before suffering a serious shoulder injury.

Now, with Prochazka's return on the horizion, Volkan Oezdemir has reminded fans just how talented the 30-year-old fighter is.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Oezdemir named Jiri Prochazka as the most gifted and unorthodox fighter to have stepped into the octagon. He said:

"Let's define talent, I think Jiri has talent in the sense he's unorthodox and does his own stuff, you know what I mean? He's going into forest and doing some f*cking river dancing. He has his own thing, in this way, training sometimes alone and a group in his own country. This is the guy I would say [is the best]."

Catch Oezdemir's comments here (5:05):

This Swiss fighter also went on to say that he believes he and Prochazka are destined to run it back in the octagon. 'No Time' recently got back to winning ways at UFC Paris earlier this month, dominating Bogdan Guskov to pick up a first round submission victory.

Volkan Oezdemir names potential next opponent

Volkan Oezdemir got himself back in the win column at UFC Paris, picking up a surprising submission victory over Bogdan Guskov.

Prior to the fight and during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Oezdemir was asked about who he'd like to fight next, should he be victorious. Whilst the Swiss fighter admitted he wasn't looking past his opponent, former champion Jan Blachowicz immediately came to his mind.

Volkan Oezdemir said:

"I don't think about anybody in the division but I could see Blachowicz you know. Blachowicz just lost so maybe. Definitely my first task is Saturday, I don't want to look past that as it will be a test...It's definitely something I want for sure [to fight Jan Blachowicz]."

The Polish former champion is in a similar position to 'No Time', suffering from mixed form that has seen him slump to only two victories in his last five appearances. The 40-year-old was last seen in the octagon back in July, suffering a split-decision loss to division newcomer Alex Pereira.