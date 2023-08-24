Exclusive: Irish UFC Paris debutant doesn't mince words talking about Conor McGregor's potential return - "I don't wanna see him drinking"

One of UFC's newest signings, bantamweight Caolan Loughran, hails from Ireland and did not hesitate to give his honest opinion on his country's biggest mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor.

Loughran is a fighter who signed on with the UFC as the reigning Cage Warriors bantamweight champion.

He recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview and was asked about McGregor's recent comments about wanting to return to action in December:

“He said it sober? Is that what you’re saying? No, I don’t know. Because I absolutely want to fight on the December pay-per-view, that’s been my plan. Obviously if it was McGregor that would be deadly, just the whole Irish connection. Well, but I’ve seen that right. Looks like it’s not gonna happen. Though Sean, he wants to fight on it, O’Malley so I still want to fight on that.”

Loughran went on to say that he wishes the best for McGregor and would sincerely push him if the two trained together:

“I want to see McGregor back but I want to see him do himself justice. I don’t want to see him half-ar*ed drinking and doing all that sh*te and then come back, fallen off. If McGregor was in my gym, like, I know the scale of the man, I would be on him every day, my goal would be to f*****g hit him, to take him down, to hurt him, to make him tired of using the gym. As a fan of his skill.”

Check out Loughran's full exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA [5:40]:

Sean O'Malley reveals conversation with Conor McGregor following UFC 292 win

UFC's newest champion Sean O'Malley secured the bantamweight title at UFC 292 with a huge knockout victory against Aljamain Sterling.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, O'Malley revealed that he was congratulated by Conor McGregor after his win and his own pitch to fight on the same card in December.

“Conor [McGregor] messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday. He said, 'Baby we did it,' and I said, 'We sure f****** did!' I said, 'You main eventing in December, I'm co-main eventing?' All he replied was, 'Shot caller.' I don't know what that means, but I feel like I kinda do so I'm hoping that's a yes in f****** Irish."

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor on the same card would be a huge draw for the UFC commercially and they will hope to get it done.

Check out his comments below [7:00]: