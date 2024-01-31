“Expect fireworks” – Jonathan Haggerty promises to leave it all inside the circle against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is bringing in the thunder when he defends his title next month against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

‘The General’ will be making his first defense of the Muay Thai gold he seized in April last year at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. He is looking to earn a statement victory against third-ranked contender Lobo, who has been on his trail for some time now.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty shared what his mindset is heading into ONE Fight Night 19, saying:

“I'm coming in there on the front to go and get him, you know, all the animosity and everything around it, I've got to go in there and put a statement. So yeah, expect fireworks.”

Watch the interview below:

Haggerty is coming off a successful conquest of the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

He defeated bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade of Brazil by knockout in the second round of their all-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 16.

Felipe Lobo, meanwhile, bounced back in his last fight in April 2023, knocking out Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty going for knockout against Felipe Lobo

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he has the right tools at his disposal and is going to use them to get a knockout win over Felipe Lobo in their title clash next month.

The 26-year-old Orpington, England, native will stake his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand.

Haggerty said he is determined to make it a first successful title defense of the Muay Thai gold and is gunning for a KO, which he believes he is highly capable of doing.

In an interview inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26, after he cornered for his brother Freddie's match, he said:

“I’m excited for it, you know. Every time I step foot in the ring I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

Jonathan Haggerty currently has a 7-2 record in ONE Championship. Prior to winning the bantamweight titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, he also held the flyweight Muay Thai championship belt.