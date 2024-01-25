“F****** champ” - Fans show their love for two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty heading into ONE Fight Night 19

Fans praised two-sport bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty ahead of his upcoming Muay Thai world title defense.

In November 2023, Haggerty ended his calendar year by knocking out Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. ‘The General’ now looks to continue building momentum with his first fight in 2024.

On Feb. 16, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 19. The main event will feature Haggerty defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the always-dangerous Brazilian Felipe Lobo.

Ahead of Haggerty’s latest world title fight, ONE highlighted his resilience in the promotion with a tribute video on Instagram that was captioned:

“Resilience 🔥🏆 Will Jonathan Haggerty conquer Felipe Lobo and retain his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo? @jhaggerty_”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with praise for the two-sport bantamweight king:

“Going up a weight was the best decision he ever made”

“Yes. Jonathan will win.”

“Fooking champ 🙌🔥🔥🔥”

“It’s been pretty sick watching him go from being on the Yokkao events to world champ. It’s been pretty sick to see so many fighters I watched on Yokkao become household names via one. Hell yeah.”

““Second time felt so nice” he might as well do it one more time 😌”

“The General Haggerty 🔥🔥🔥 This guy is currently one of the best fighters in the world..”

Instagram comments

Watch ONE’s tribute video of Haggerty below:

What is Felipe Lobo’s promotional record ahead of his fight against Jonathan Haggerty?

Felipe Lobo made his ONE Championship debut in September 2020, defeating the well-respected Yodpanomrung by a split decision to put the division on notice. Lobo then fought in his lone promotional kickboxing bout, taking out Rodlek by unanimous decision.

In March 2022, Lobo suffered his only defeat since signing with ONE, a third-round knockout loss against the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Since then, the Brazilian title challenger has bounced back with an impressive knockout win against Saemapetch Fairtex, leading to his upcoming world title shot against Jonathan Haggerty.