"F***ing embarrassment to the sport" - Fans troll Tommy Fury over reports of potential clash against 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

According to reports, Tommy Fury is eyeing a boxing return against former world champion Roy Jones. Jr. 'TNT' was last seen in a controversial decision win against KSI at Misfits Boxing's PRIME Card in October.

In an interview with Express Sport, John Fury confirmed that he was in talks with the boxing legend about the possibility of fighting 'TNT':

"We’re speaking to Roy Jones Jr; we can do something with him... Yeah, maybe it is an exhibition or something, whatever he wants to do... We just need to sit down and see what is best for Tommy and Roy Jones Jr. [X/t Express]"

While Roy Jones Jr. was one of the best boxers of all time in his heyday, he is now 54. Naturally, fight fans are not thrilled with the news.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@smok1279 went after the Furys, saying:

"F*****g embarrassment to the sport that family."

@JamesMi11041951 criticized Fury, writing:

"Supposed to be a young, pro boxer who has been fighting all his life. Why is he doing all these celeb fights and an older Roy Jones? Can’t see him having a good pro career."

@SamODonnell20 had this to say:

"At least Tommy has accepted he‘d get his head taken off at [the] British level so has given up trying to be an actual boxer."

@RaheemDin_ opined:

"Roy beats him."

@joe_willet wrote:

"Wrong in so many ways."

@RichardRudge13 speculated:

"I love RJJ but this is a money-making pi**take again."

@LukeBullen10 opined:

"Tommy Fury is a joke."

@Mike_hickey91 had this to say:

"A 54-year-old Jones is still 2x the boxer Fury is."

An enraged @CharTTrapperZ wrote:

"Ridiculous! Have some dignity Tommy Fury, the guy [i]s an old man,1 of the goats in the game."

Image courtesy @BoxingKingdom14 on X

Roy Jones Jr. confirms a potential against Tommy Fury fight

Following speculations about a future fight against Tommy Fury, Roy Jones Jr. has confirmed that he is in talks with the Fury family about a potential showdown against the 24-year-old.

During a recent media interaction, the 54-year-old lauded 'TNT's' boxing abilities while revealing that fighting someone from the social media era piques his interest.

However, the boxing legend stated that the fight would have to happen early next year if it were to happen at all.

The 54-year-old held multiple world titles in four weight divisions during his stellar career. In 2022, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

Watch Roy Jones Jr.'s IBHOF induction ceremony below: