"F**k me, is this geezer so deluded?” - Deontay Wilder blasted by Anthony Joshua’s promoter for calling him a “manufactured champion”

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are set to feature at this weekend's epic boxing event, but against different opponents.

The Brit is set to headline the Day Of Reckoning card against Otto Wallin, with Wilder facing off against Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

The pair of heavyweight stars have been in talks to face each other, with a bout reportedly close to coming together for March 2024. The inability to offically agree a deal has led to some words being exchanged, particularly by 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Deontay Wilder was recently quoted as calling Anthony Joshua a "manufactured champion." In contrast, the American referred to himself as a "born champion."

Joshua's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, has now blasted 'The Bronze Bomber' for his comments.

Hearn was interviewed by Pro Boxing Fans yesterday, during which he shared his thoughts, saying this:

"F**k me, is this geezer so deluded? I've never heard anything like it. Deontay Wilder is a born champion, not a manufactured champion!? The guy one the world heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne. [Wilder] has never beaten any elite heavyweight in his entire career. He was losing every round to the geezer who's about 40, can't even remember his name now, [Luis] Ortiz. Look at his resume, it's awful. But, he can really punch. He can lose to anyone, but he can also beat anyone."

Anthony Joshua is confident he will face Deontay Wilder in the future

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are both eager to meet in the squared circle. Being two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division, a clash between the pair would be one of boxing's largest spectacles.

Eddie Hearn recently dismissed the idea that a potential bout between Wilder and Joshua has been "over-marinated," believing both fighters to be in the prime heading into 2024.

There is some expectation that the pair will meet next year, and 'AJ' recently explained why he is confident that a bout with Wilder will happen.

Michael Benson, the boxing editor for talkSPORT, took to X and shared an Anthony Joshua quote from a feature piece for StandardSport:

"Anthony Joshua: 'I know what people want, I know what I want, that's no secret - Deontay Wilder. We're sharing the same card finally, although we're not in the ring at the same time. That will come, I promise you. It just takes time. I've not shied away from the fact I want the Wilder fight. He's keen, too. When two fighters want to get into the ring, it usually happens.'"

