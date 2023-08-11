Fabricio Andrade admits busy fight life has made him ‘miss home a little bit more’

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is one of the most dominant mixed martial arts world champions to come out of Brazil. The level of dedication and work ethic the 25-year-old has shown over the last few years has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

But this sort of wild success is only born out of honest to goodness hard work, and Andrade has no doubt spent countless hours in the gym honing his craft.

That being said, because he spends so much time training, Andrade admits that he is starting to miss home.

Speaking in a guest appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Andrade talked about how much he loves his hometown of Fortaleza.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“For me, as I get older, yeah, I’m starting to miss home a little bit more. But when I’m there, I want to stay there and enjoy my time, like even before when I used to go there without money I had fun. But now I have money, I can go there and do a lot more things. So I want to stay there but like I said man, I still have a lot of goals to achieve.”

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is scheduled to return to action later this year against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. The two will meet ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in October for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

As always, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all ONE Fight Night events live and free on Amazon Prime Video.